Soccer-Saints to make late call on Ings for Brighton trip

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Southampton striker Danny Ings has returned to full team training following knee surgery but faces a late fitness test ahead of Monday's Premier League game at Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Friday.

Ings, who has scored five league goals in seven matches, has missed Saints' last three games after an operation last month.

"We must have a look. Yesterday was the first time he was training with the team. He looks good," Hasenhuettl told reporters. "We must look at how his body reacts to the training and then we can say more. But it looked good yesterday, yes."

Southampton are sixth with 17 points from 10 games, four points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, and Hasenhuettl is pleased with their progress since he took over from Mark Hughes two years ago with the club languishing in 18th.

"It was a long way to come to the position we're in now. It was a good start, then a tough start to the second season. Now we're heading in the direction where I want to be as a manager with this team," he said.

"The development was definitely what I hoped it could be. It takes so long till we can change the mentality... I think it looks now like we have made this last and very important step. Hopefully we don't fall back to old mistakes." (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)