Soccer-Schalke stretch winless run after conceding late equaliser at Augsburg

AUGSBURG, Germany, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Schalke 04 came from a goal down to lead against Augsburg but conceded a stoppage-time equaliser on Sunday to stretch their winless run to 27 matches with a 2-2 draw.

Marco Richter headed in from close range deep in stoppage time to deny the Royal Blues their first league win since January.

Schalke had to endure a nightmare start with forward Mark Uth being seriously injured in the 11th minute after a head clash with Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai.

Uth fell briefly unconscious and was put on a drip and rushed to hospital.

To make matters worse, Schalke's Suat Serdar scored an own goal in the 32nd.

But they kept calm and earned a deserved equaliser with Benito Raman's quick break and good finish in the 52nd minute before Augsburg were left with 10 men when Florian Niederlechner was sent off for a second booking.

The visitors turned the game around when Nassim Boujellab tapped in a cutback for the lead in the 61st. The 21-year-old Morocco international came close to adding another in the 78th but fired over the bar from six metres out.

Instead, Augsburg got an equaliser through Richter to rescue a point.

The result left Schalke in last place on four points. Augsburg move up to 10th on 13.