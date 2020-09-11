Soccer-Shanghai SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande remain top in CSL

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai SIPG returned to winning ways by defeating Qingdao Huanghai 2-1 to stay atop Group B while Guangzhou Evergrande extended their winning run in Group A with a 2-0 win over Shenzhen in the 10th round of the Chinese Super League.

Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic scored the opener for Shanghai SIPG before Brazilian Hulk added the second as they bounced back from defeat in their last match, which ended their unbeaten start this season.

Group B leaders Shanghai SIPG are two points above Beijing Guoan, who sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Tianjin Teda with goals from Zhang Yuning and Renato Augusto.

Chongqing Lifan recorded their second consecutive win by beating Hebei China Fortune 3-1 while Shijiazhuang Ever Bright beat Wuhan Zall 1-0 with a late first half penalty where Matheus sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Paulinho had a goal and an assist in Guangzhou Evergrande's eighth win of the season to lead Group A by seven points after second-placed Jiangsu Suning were held to a 1-1 draw with Dalian Pro.

Rafa Benitez's Dalian opened the scoring through Venezuelan Salomon Rondon in the 23rd minute before Brazilian Miranda netted an 81st-minute equaliser.

Meanwhile, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Guangzhou R&F won 3-1 to hand Henan Jianye their third straight defeat and leave them at the bottom of the standings while Shandong Luneng were held to a 1-1 draw by Shanghai Shenhua. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Christian Radnedge)