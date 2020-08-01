Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday to begin 2020-21 season with 12-point deduction

July 31 (Reuters) - English second-tier Championship club Sheffield Wednesday will begin the 2020-21 season with a 12-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, the English Football League (EFL) announced on Friday.

"Sheffield Wednesday will receive a 12 point deduction for breaching the League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules for the three-season reporting period ending with season 2017-18," the EFL said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2020/july/efl-statement-sheffield-wednesday-verdict.

"The sporting sanction will take effect in season 2020-21." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)