Soccer-Shrewsbury boss Cotterill out of hospital after COVID-19 battle

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has returned home after spending over a month in hospital battling COVID-19, the English League One (third-tier) club said on Tuesday.

Cotterill, 56, tested positive on Jan. 1 and spent 10 days in isolation in Shrewsbury before returning home to Bristol.

But his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital, where he stayed for 33 days, including a spell in intensive care.

"He now will go through a period of rehabilitation and will continue working remotely with his Coaching Staff and players before returning full-time to the Sundorne Training Ground," Shrewsbury said in a statement https://www.shrewsburytown.com/news/2021/february/steve-cotterill-returns-home.

Shrewsbury, who are 17th in the standings with 33 points from 25 games, visit Accrington Stanley on Saturday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)