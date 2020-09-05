Soccer-Slavia to request withdrawal of players from Czech team over coronavirus

PRAGUE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Slavia Prague will ask to withdraw its seven players from the Czech Republic squad following Friday's Nations League match away to Slovakia, the club's chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik has said.

The decision comes after Tvrdik said in a tweet that another member of the national team staff tested positive for the new coronavirus and ahead of the Czech side's Champions League playoff matches against Midtjylland or Young Boys this month.

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek and AS Roma forward Patrik Schick will miss the Slovakia match as they quarantine after coming into contact with another national team staff member who had tested positive for the virus.

The Czech Republic face Slovakia in their opening Nations League B Group 2 match on Friday when Scotland host Israel in the other match in the section. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)