Soccer-Souza double helps Gremio into fourth spot

PORTO ALEGRE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Diego Souza scored a brace as Gremio overran Vasco da Gama 4-0 on Sunday to move into fourth place in Brazil's Serie A.

Souza got the opener with a towering header four minutes before halftime and then doubled the scoreline eight minutes into the second period with a similar goal to his first.

Cesar Pinares added a third two minutes later and Lucas Silva completed the rout from the penalty spot two minutes from the final whistle to extend Gremio's unbeaten run to 16 games.

The three points lifted the Porto Alegre side into fourth place in the standings, seven points behind leaders Sao Paulo, who beat Sport 1-0 earlier in the day.

The defeat was the eighth in the last 12 league games for Vasco and they remain fourth bottom of the table, just inside the relegation zone. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Christian Radnedge)