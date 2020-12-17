Soccer-'Street fighter' Wilder not ready to give up on Blades without a fight

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder took responsibility for the club's failings in the Premier League this season but said on Wednesday that he would not back down from fighting for their top flight status.

The Blades were last season's surprise package when they finished ninth on their return to the top-flight but Wilder's side are bottom of the standings with one point after 12 games.

Wilder thanked club owner Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who publicly backed the manager, even as 19th-placed West Bromwich Albion sacked Slaven Bilic on Wednesday.

"I appreciated the owner coming out (in support) with that, but my full focus is on getting us out of the position we're in," Wilder told reporters ahead of Thursday's home game against Manchester United.

"Me, the club, the players will come through this period... You have to go through the process and believe in what you have done. The street fighter in me will fight it out and so will the team.

"It's not easy but if it was, everyone would have played 500 league games and have promotions under their belt. This is how you get judged in these times and you have to fight it out and we're fighting."

The Blades won 10 home games last season but have lost five times at Bramall Lane in six games so far this campaign, including their last three.

Wilder said scoring the first goal would be key to taking points off ninth-placed United.

"The players have to galvanise themselves to get out the blocks, the first goal is important and we've had chances to get it in a few games and not taken them," Wilder said.

"Then players naturally get a bit tight and edgy, and that builds from game to game. You know what type of manager I am and what type of environment it is up here." (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)