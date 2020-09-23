Soccer-Swansea coach charged with improper conduct

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Football Association (FA) has charged Swansea City coaching staff member Alan Tate with improper conduct after his clash with Birmingham City midfielder Jon Toral on Saturday.

Tate, 38, appeared to catch the 25-year-old Spaniard by the throat while the teams walked off the pitch at halftime in the Championship match, which ended 0-0.

"A Swansea City FC coach, Alan Tate, has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement on Twitter. "It is alleged that his behaviour ... amounts to improper and/or violent conduct."

The FA said Tate had until Friday to respond to the charge. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )