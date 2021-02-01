Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend:

MUELLER RETURN?

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller scored his 10th league goal of the season in their 4-1 win over Hoffenheim, a strike that will give more weight to suggestions he should return to the national team for the European Championship, two years after being dropped by coach Joachim Loew.

Loew was in the stands to watch him score as Mueller reached double-digits for the first time since the 2015/16 season. He has also provided nine assists, second best in the league only to team mate Joshua Kimmich.

BUERKI INJURED

Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Buerki is at risk of losing his number one spot after Marwin Hitz replaced him in their win over Augsburg.

Buerki was sidelined with a slight shoulder injury and will also miss their midweek Cup game against Paderborn but there could be more to the promotion of Hitz than just his fellow keeper's injury.

Buerki has been far from consistent this season while Hitz has kept two clean sheets in the three league games he has played, all won by Dortmund.

"We have two good goalkeepers," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said, refusing to confirm Swiss Buerki as the undisputed first choice.

SILVA GOALS

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has been scoring at will this season, netting again in their 3-1 victory over Hertha Berlin.

The Portugal international has now scored 16 goals in his team's 19 league matches so far, more than any other Frankfurt player at this stage in their league history.

He is second in the Bundesliga scoring charts only to Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, with Eintracht in fourth place and pushing for a Champions League spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford )