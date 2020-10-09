Soccer-Three more Inter players test positive for COVID-19

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A further three Inter Milan players have tested for COVID-19, the Italian Serie A club said on Friday, taking the total to five this week.

Inter, last season's Serie A runners-up, said in a statement that midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan and reserve goalkeeper Ionut Radu had all returned positive tests.

Previously, defender Milan Skriniar tested positive while with the Slovakia national team and Alessandro Bastoni, another defender, tested positive while with the Italian under-21 team.

Under Serie A rules, players who test positive have to quarantine for 14 days, which could leave Inter seriously depleted for their derby against AC Milan on Oct. 17.

Milan have also had two recent cases, defender Leo Duarte and veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar; Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alexander Smith)