Soccer-Top two share spoils in 2-2 draw in Brazil

PORTO ALEGRE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - An injury time goal from Everton Ribeiro gave Flamengo a 2-2 draw in the top of the table clash with Internacional on Sunday.

Inter's Abel Hernandez put the home side in front after seven minutes, but Pedro, with his 10th goal in 10 games, leveled the score four minutes later with a low shot from outside the box.

The League's top goalscorer Thiago Galhardo put Inter ahead again after 25 minutes following poor defending but Ribeiro's stoppage time header gave Flamengo a deserved share of the points in a thrilling match.

Both teams now have 35 points from 18 matches, three more than Atletico Mineiro, who have a game in hand.

