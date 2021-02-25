Soccer-Torino's clash with Sassuolo postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Torino's Serie A clash with Sassuolo has been postponed due to seven players testing positive for COVID-19 at the club, the league confirmed on Thursday.

The match, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to March 17 after eight cases were discovered in total at the Turin club.

Midfielder Daniele Baselli said he was one of the positive cases, but the other six players have not been named.

Rising case numbers in the Torino squad this week had led to training being suspended.

Torino are 17th in the Serie A standings, five points above the relegation zone, while Sassuolo are eighth on 35 points. (Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Toby Davis)