Soccer-Tuchel appointed Chelsea manager on 18-month deal

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Thomas Tuchel has been named Chelsea manager in the wake of Frank Lampard's sacking, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old German, the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain coach, has agreed a 18-month contract with the possibility of an extension.

Tuchel was himself sacked by PSG in December after twice winning the French title and taking the team to the 2020 Champions League final, where they lost to Bayern Munich. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)