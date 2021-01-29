Soccer-Tuchel targets titles but says nobody expects him to last long at Chelsea

Jan 29 (Reuters) - New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he is well aware that few people expect him to have a long tenure at the London club but he is not shying away from the challenge of delivering trophies.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain coach Tuchel, who replaced the sacked Frank Lampard on Tuesday, is Chelsea's 14th manager since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

"If you do this job at the highest level, if Chelsea calls you, if you decide to jump in, you know what you're in for," Tuchel, 47, told reporters.

"For me it's better to speak it out loud and it's nothing to be afraid of. Nobody expects me to be (here) long, maybe because of the history of coaches and Chelsea. Maybe I stay long. If I don't stay long, I don't stay long."

Chelsea, 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in his first game in charge on Wednesday and Tuchel said this season's Premier League title is not a realistic target.

"Now we compete for the FA Cup, we'll get ready absolutely to compete at the highest level in the Champions League and we want to create a team that's no fun to play against," said the German, who has signed an 18-month deal.

"From the start of next season at the latest we want to be ready to close the gap to Manchester City, Liverpool. I'm very realistic and in a club whose DNA it is to win and go for trophies."

Chelsea host Burnley in the league on Sunday.