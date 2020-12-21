Soccer-Villa beat West Brom 3-0 as Allardyce gets off to losing start

Dec 20 (Reuters) - A brace from Anwar El Ghazi and a second-half Bertrand Traore strike gave Aston Villa a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, handing new Baggies boss Sam Allardyce a defeat in his first game in charge.

Allardyce replaced the sacked Slaven Bilic in midweek but there was little he could do as his side went behind when El-Ghazi deftly steered home Traore's cross to the far post in the fifth minute.

West Brom had captain Jake Livermore sent off following a VAR review for a reckless tackle on Jack Grealish and Allardyce's new charges barely threatened after that, managing a single shot in the whole game.

Traore added a second six minutes from time and El Ghazi slotted home a late penalty to secure a win that lifts Villa to ninth spot on 22 points after 12 games, while West Brom remain second from bottom with seven points from 14 games. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)