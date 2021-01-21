Soccer-Villarreal drop points against Granada after last-gasp penalty miss

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Villarreal drew 2-2 at home to Granada on Wednesday to return to fourth in La Liga but will be kicking themselves for not taking all three points after Paco Alcacer squandered a penalty in stoppage time.

Former Villarreal forward Roberto Soldado gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half but Ruben Pena levelled soon after.

Moi Gomez scored from the spot to put Unai Emery's side in front midway through the second half only for Granada's Kenedy to equalise in the 75th.

Villarreal pushed for a late winner and got the perfect opportunity when the referee awarded them a penalty for a foul by Yan Eteki on Yeremi Pino after reviewing the incident on the pitchside VAR monitor, having originally awarded a goal kick.

He then sent Eteki off for dissent to the fury of Granada's players and coach Diego Martinez but the visitors had the last laugh when goalkeeper Rui Silva palmed away the penalty from substitute Alcacer, who had come on just as Gomez was leaving the pitch.

The result took Villarreal into fourth on 33 points after 19 games, level with fifth-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand and beat Alaves 2-1 on Tuesday after their goalkeeper Bono saved a late penalty. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)