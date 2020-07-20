Soccer-Watford part company with manager Pearson - statement

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Premier League strugglers Watford have parted company with manager Nigel Pearson, the club said on Sunday.

"Watford FC confirms that Nigel Pearson has left the club with immediate effect," said an official statement.

"Hayden Mullins, with Graham Stack as his assistant, will take up the position of Interim Head Coach for the Hornets' final two Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season."

Watford are 17th in the table on 34 points, three above the relegation zone, and end their league campaign with games against second-placed Manchester City and 10th-placed Arsenal.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Kevin Liffey)