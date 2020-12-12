Soccer-Weghorst strikes as Wolfsburg fight back to beat Frankfurt

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Wfl Wolfsburg broke into the Bundesliga top four after striker Wout Weghorst scored a second-half brace including a late winner to inspire a comeback 2-1 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

The result left Wolfsburg fourth on 21 points from 11 games, two behind champions and leaders Bayern Munich and two ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who both have a game in hand.

Frankfurt stayed ninth on 13 points after suffering their second league defeat of the season, to go with two wins and seven draws, following a largely tepid performance.

Visiting goalkeeper Kevin Trapp kept a dominant home side at bay with a string of fine saves before Frankfurt took a 63rd-minute lead against the run of play.

Home defender John Anthony Brooks hauled down Martin Hinteregger in the area after Filip Kostic floated in a free kick and Bas Dost cooly converted the penalty.

Trapp, who had denied Weghorst with a terrific double save in the 56th minute, was finally beaten by the towering striker's 77th-minute spot-kick awarded after Stefan Ilsanker handled the ball in the area.

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Weghorst snatched an 88th-minute winner for Wolfsburg with a first-time shot on the turn into the far corner after taking a Xavier Schlager pass in his stride.

In Saturday's stand-out fixtures, Bayern visit sixth-placed Union Berlin, third-placed RB Leipzig are at home to Werder Bremen and Dortmund host VfB Stuttgart. Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen are at home to Hoffenheim on Sunday. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)