Soccer-Werner penalties lead Chelsea to 3-0 win over Rennes

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chelsea eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Rennes in the Champions League Group E on Wednesday, thanks to two first-half penalties hammered home by striker Timo Werner and a tap-in by Tammy Abraham.

The match quickly swung the way of the Londoners when referee Felix Zwayer pointed to the spot after Brazilian defender Dalbert Henrique tripped Werner, and the German scored with a powerful low hit in the 10th minute.

Half an hour later, Dalbert, on loan from Inter Milan, was unlucky to be adjudged to have handled after the ball ricocheted from his calf to his arm, earning him a second yellow card, and Werner scored again from 12 yards.

Abraham made it 3-0 five minutes into the second half with a short-range finish after an inch-perfect cross by Reece James.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)