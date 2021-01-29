Soccer-West Brom contact police after Sawyers suffers racist abuse

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion said on Friday they had contacted police and would seek the toughest possible punishment after midfielder Romaine Sawyers was racially abused on social media.

The club said in a statement a racist message was sent to the Saint Kitts and Nevis international during West Brom's 5-0 Premier League home defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

"Everyone at the club is appalled by the abhorrent message," it added.

"The club has a proud history of confronting all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment, as well as a lifetime ban from The Hawthorns for the individual responsible.

"There is No Room for Racism. Anywhere. Challenge it, report it, change it."

Government ministers met top English players on Monday to discuss online abuse and discrimination as part of a series of 'Future of Football' discussions. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)