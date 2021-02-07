Soccer-West Ham appeal Soucek red card

Feb 7 (Reuters) - West Ham United have appealed to the Football Association (FA) to rescind the red card shown to midfielder Tomas Soucek in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Fulham, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Soucek was sent off in stoppage time when he appeared to accidentally elbow Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the face, with referee Mike Dean issuing a red card after looking at the incident on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) monitor.

"West Ham United have submitted notice to The Football Association to appeal the red card Tomas Soucek was shown," the club said in a statement.

"The appeal... will now be reviewed by an independent regulatory commission."

Czech Soucek spoke to Mitrovic after the game and he said their duel was fair. West Ham manager David Moyes said it was an "embarrassing decision" by both VAR and Dean.

Southampton appealed and successfully rescinded Jan Bednarek's red card in their 9-0 loss at Manchester United after the defender was sent off by Dean. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)