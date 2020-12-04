Soccer-West Ham's Antonio out of Man Utd clash with fresh hamstring problem

Dec 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United forward Michail Antonio will miss their Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday with a hamstring injury, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

Antonio returned to action from a similar problem to play in West Ham's 2-1 home victory over Aston Villa on Monday and Moyes said the 30-year-old's latest injury was a fresh issue.

"We're not sure how long he'll be. Hopefully it's not too bad, but he won't be available for Saturday's game," Moyes told a news conference.

"He's still having a bit of a problem with his hamstring. It's not the same injury. We think it's something slightly different, which is the good news, so we're hoping he won't be too long."

Moyes said that Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko had recovered from COVID-19 and was back in training ahead of what could be his first league appearance since October.

"... Like anybody else who has had the virus, it goes in different stages and you're not sure how quickly they can recover as they recover at different speeds," Moyes said.

"Some are quick and some might take a little bit longer, but the good news is he's back, he's fit, he's healthy and he's been training the last couple of days."

West Ham are fifth in the table with 17 points from 10 games while Manchester United are a point and four places below them, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have a game in hand.