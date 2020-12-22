Soccer-West Ham's Moyes looking for options with Antonio sidelined

Dec 22 (Reuters) - West Ham United lacked a cutting edge in front of goal in Monday's 3-0 defeat by Chelsea and manager David Moyes said he is still trying to fill the void left by the injured Michail Antonio.

Antonio, 30, has missed seven of West Ham's last eight league games due to a hamstring problem. His replacement Sebastien Haller has netted just three league goals this season and failed to register a shot on target at Stamford Bridge.

"I hope I get Micky (Antonio) back soon," Moyes said when asked if he was looking to bolster his attack in the January transfer window.

"If we don't then we need to think what else we can do, how else we can do it. We need alternatives and options, we're a little bit limited with that.

"I'm going to have to start looking in my own group to find another Antonio. That's what I'm going to have to try to do."

West Ham, who are 10th in the league on 21 points from 14 games, face Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton and Everton in the space of six days.

Forward Jarrod Bowen said that with the league so tightly bunched a couple of victories would propel them up the table.

"It's really tight this season and we've got a lot of games coming up. We want to pick up as many wins as possible. If we do, before we know it we'll be back up in the top seven," he said. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )