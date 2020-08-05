SEARCH
Soccer-Wigan's relegation to third tier confirmed after appeal fails

05 Aug 2020 / 00:30 H.

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wigan Athletic's relegation to the third tier League One has been confirmed after the club said on Tuesday that they had lost their appeal against a 12-point deduction.

    The English Football League (EFL) said last month that Wigan would be docked 12 points after the club entered administration. Wigan finished second-bottom of the Championship standings as a result, two points from safety.

    "The Independent Disciplinary Commission has deliberated over the last few days on the evidence presented at Friday's appeal against the 12-point deduction," Wigan said in a statement https://wiganathletic.com/news/2020/august/Update-Wigan-Athletic-Appeal.

    "The Independent Disciplinary Commission has ruled that the appeal has not been successful." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

