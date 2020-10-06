Soccer-Wilshere confident of playing at the highest level after West Ham exit

Oct 6 (Reuters) - English midfielder Jack Wilshere has said he was not given the opportunities to feature regularly at West Ham United despite being fully fit and that he is confident that he can continue playing at the highest level.

Wilshere, 28, joined West Ham from Arsenal on a three-year deal in 2018 hoping to resurrect his injury-plagued career, but said on Monday that he had agreed to the termination of his contract with the Premier League club.

Wilshere, who made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice - in 2014 and 2015 - said that he hoped to make an announcement about the next stage of his career shortly.

He made 19 appearances for West Ham in all competitions with groin and ankle injuries limiting his playing time.

"Despite all my best efforts and intentions, it has not worked out as I expected," Wilshere, who has been capped 34 times by England, tweeted.

"I've been fully fit for a large period of time at the club, including over the course of the last eight months - training hard every day - but unfortunately have not been given the opportunity to play.

"Although of course I'm frustrated that I was not fully able to showcase what I'm capable of at West Ham I remain convinced I can still contribute at the very top of the game." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)