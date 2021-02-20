Soccer-Wolfsburg ease past Bielefeld 3-0 for sixth straight clean sheet

BIELEFELD, Germany, Feb 19 (Reuters) - VfL Wolfsburg cruised past struggling Arminia Bielefeld 3-0 with two goals from Swiss international Renato Steffen on Friday to earn their fifth win in the last six league games and move up to third place in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg have now kept a clean sheet in their last six consecutive league matches for a club record -- seven in all competitions -- as they battle for a top four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League.

Steffen struck from close range to complete a textbook quick break for the visitors in the 29th minute with the first chance of the game.

They then scored twice more after the break with Steffen grabbing his second goal in the 47th on the rebound and Maximilian Arnold curling in a superb shot from outside the box seven minutes later.

Bielefeld, who had drawn 3-3 against Bayern Munich on Monday, were kept on the back foot throughout.

The Wolves are on 42 points in third place, two behind RB Leipzig, in action at Hertha Berlin on Sunday. Bayern Munich are top on 49 points and travel to Eintracht Frankfurt, in fourth on 39, on Saturday.

Bielefeld are stuck on 18 points in 16th, the relegation playoff spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)