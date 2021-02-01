Soccer-Wolfsburg ease past Freiburg to move into top three

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Jan 31 (Reuters) - VfL Wolfsburg cruised to a 3-0 home win over Freiburg on Sunday to move into third place in the Bundesliga with their third straight win.

The Wolves were clinical in the first half, scoring twice from three shots on target, with John Anthony Brooks firing in the opener after Freiburg failed to clear a corner in the 21st minute.

Wolfsburg top scorer Wout Weghorst scored their second goal six minutes before halftime with a clever shot past keeper Florian Mueller for his 13th goal of the campaign.

The Dutch striker, whose performances have triggered the interest of several top European clubs, hit the post early in the second half after Freiburg's Baptiste Santamaria had also hit the woodwork with a header.

With the visitors pressing to cut the deficit Wolfsburg struck again in the 86th through Yannick Gerhard to kill of their hopes.

Unbeaten at home this season, Wolfsburg now have 35 points from 19 games, three behind RB Leipzig and 10 off leaders Bayern Munich. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)