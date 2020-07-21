Soccer-Wolves back up to sixth as Palace slump continues

WOLVERHAMPTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers reclaimed sixth place in the Premier League as they beat a woefully out-of-form Crystal Palace 2-0 at Molineux on Monday thanks to goals by Daniel Podence and Jonny.

Podence headed home for his first Premier League goal for Wolves shortly before halftime and Jonny's fine finish wrapped up the points with around 20 minutes remaining.

A injury-weakened Palace had actually started the game well but suffered another blow when Mamadou Sakho went off in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Palace offered precious little in the second half as they slumped to a seventh successive defeat.

Wolves moved above Tottenham Hotspur into sixth spot -- a guaranteed Europa League qualification place -- with 59 points ahead of their final league game away to Chelsea on Sunday.

Palace are 14th. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)