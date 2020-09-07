Soccer-Wolves sign left back Marcal from Lyon on two-year deal

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers completed a second signing in as many days when they secured the services of Brazilian left back Marcal from Olympique Lyonnais on a two-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

Wolves did not disclose the fee paid for the defender but British media reported the English club paid around two million euros ($2.37 million) for the 31-year-old.

Marcal's signing follows the capture of Portuguese teenager Fabio Silva from Porto on Saturday for a club record fee that was reported to be around 35 million pounds ($46.50 million).

Marcal helped Lyon reach the Champions League semi-final last season and made 26 appearances in all competitions and he is Wovles' third recruit in the off season after goalkeeper Matija Sarkic was signed from Aston Villa on a free transfer.

Wolves, who finished seventh last season, begin the new league campaign on Sept. 14 at Sheffield United.

($1 = 0.7526 pounds)($1 = 0.8447 euros)