Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

09 Dec 2020 / 02:23 H.

    DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.

    "The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by the security services, will not escape justice," ISNA quoted Amir-Abdollahian as telling Iran's Arabic-language Al Alam TV. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Chris Reese)

