WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Poland will probably move older primary school students to distance learning, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as it tries to combat a big increase in COVID-19 cases.

Poland reported on Wednesday 10,040 new COVID-19 infections, a fresh daily record.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Writing by Joanna Plucinska Editing by Gareth Jones)