SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

'SOUND OF MUSIC' STAR CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER HAS DIED AT AGE 91 - DEADLINE HOLLYWOOD

06 Feb 2021 / 02:05 H.

    'SOUND OF MUSIC' STAR CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER HAS DIED AT AGE 91 - DEADLINE HOLLYWOOD

    Did you like this article?

    email blast