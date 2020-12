JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's health minister said on Wednesday that the country has entered a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

"As South Africa we are now experiencing a second wave. A criteria was formulated by our scientists and modelling teams. As it stands, as a country we now meet that criteria," said Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize during a televised address. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg)