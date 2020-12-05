South Africa expects first vaccines from COVAX scheme in Q2 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Africa expects to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the global vaccine distribution scheme, COVAX, in the second quarter of 2021, the health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry added in a statement that it was on track to sign an agreement with the COVAX Facility, which is co-led by the World Health Organization, by Dec. 15. It will also make the first tranche of payment by that date. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana)