SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SOUTH AFRICA'S MKHIZE SAYS HAVE AT THIS STAGE VACCINATED MORE THAN 32,000 HEALTH WORKERS

25 Feb 2021 / 20:29 H.

    SOUTH AFRICA'S MKHIZE SAYS HAVE AT THIS STAGE VACCINATED MORE THAN 32,000 HEALTH WORKERS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast