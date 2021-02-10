JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's health minister said on Wednesday that most of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine supply for South Africa and the rest of Africa could come from local pharmaceutical company Aspen.

Minister Zweli Mkhize added at a virtual briefing to parliament that South Africa was discussing possible joint research work on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and that China's Sinopharm had applied to regulator SAHPRA for registration of its vaccine. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)