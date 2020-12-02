South African court reserves judgment on public sector wage dispute

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Labour Appeal Court reserved judgment on Wednesday on a public sector wage dispute that has big implications for the government's efforts to arrest soaring debt levels.

The dispute centres on whether the government should pay civil servants' salary increases that were due to come into force in April 2020. The government says it cannot afford the increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court's judges did not say when they would hand down their judgment.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf; editing by Mfuneko Toyana)