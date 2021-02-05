SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SOUTH AFRICAN HEALTH MINISTER SAYS HAS SECURED COVID-19 VACCINES FOR AT LEAST 26 MLN PEOPLE

05 Feb 2021 / 19:51 H.

    SOUTH AFRICAN HEALTH MINISTER SAYS HAS SECURED COVID-19 VACCINES FOR AT LEAST 26 MLN PEOPLE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast