SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 718 new coronavirus cases, a drop from the record daily increase of the day earlier, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 682 were locally transmitted. The total tally is now 43,484 infections, with 587 deaths. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Tom Hogue)