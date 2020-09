JUBA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has removed the Finance Minister Salvatore Garang and replaced him with Athian Ding Athian, state television said on Wednesday.

Kiir, who did not give a reason for the changes, also replaced the head of the state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation, Chol Deng Abel with Bol Ring Morwel, the broadcaster said. (Reporting by Denis Dumo Writing by Duncan Miriri Editing by Chris Reese)