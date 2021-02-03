SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes on landing after test launch

Feb 2 (Reuters) - A SpaceX Starship prototype rocket exploded on landing after an otherwise successful high-altitude experimental launch from Boca Chica, Texas, on Tuesday, in a repeat of an accident that destroyed a previous test rocket.

The Starship SN9 that blew up on its final descent, like the SN8 destroyed before it, was a prototype for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)