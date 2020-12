Dec 9 (Reuters) - SpaceX's Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday.

"Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!," SpaceX's chief executive officer, Elon Musk, said in a tweet. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)