Spain adds 10,800 new coronavirus infections, total at 682,267

MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Spain's cumulative tally of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by nearly 10,800 on Tuesday from the previous day to reach 682,267, health ministry data showed.

That included 3,125 cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours, but these daily figures tend to end up much higher after retroactive updates of the infection tally, having exceeded 10,000 cases per day for most of last week.

With 21 deaths from the virus in the last day, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 30,904. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)