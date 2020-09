MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez is concerned about the recent escalation in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan and called for a ceasefire during a press conference on Monday.

Her comments come after 21 people were killed earlier on Monday during a second day of heavy clashes over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Nathan Allen)