Spain eyes 6-people cap for holiday season parties, El Mundo reports

MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will propose to regional authorities a six-person limit for Christmas and New Year's parties when they involve guests, El Mundo newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a health ministry draft document.

Also, office gatherings and similar celebrations in the run-up to the holiday season would be limited to six people and preferably be held on restaurant terraces, outside or in a place with "no more than two walls", it said.

The document recommends planning "different" Christmas celebrations without taking out the "soul and spirit" of the most popular holiday in the country.

The health ministry will discuss the document with the regions' health chiefs, who could still introduce changes.

Spain, which has more than 1.58 million COVID-19 cases - western Europe's second highest tally after France - and 43,131 dead - imposed a six-month state of emergency in October, giving regions legal backing to impose curfews and other restrictions. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)