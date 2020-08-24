Spain reports 2,060 new coronavirus cases, total at over 400,000

MADRID, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Spain diagnosed 2,060 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, below the levels seen last week and bringing the cumulative total to 405,436.

Three people died from the virus over the same period, while the seven-day death toll was 96, the ministry said, with the cumulative death toll reaching 28,872.

Infections have risen sharply since Spain lifted a three-month lockdown in late June, but deaths have been much lower than during the epidemic's late-March peak.

The latest figures could be modified in future as the official statistics are updated retroactively. (Reporting by Nathan Allen)