SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SPAIN REPORTS 40,197 NEW COVID CASES ON FRIDAY IN NEW DAILY RECORD, HEALTH MINISTRY DATA SHOW

16 Jan 2021 / 01:32 H.

    SPAIN REPORTS 40,197 NEW COVID CASES ON FRIDAY IN NEW DAILY RECORD, HEALTH MINISTRY DATA SHOW

    Did you like this article?

    email blast