Spain reports record 94,000 COVID-19 cases over weekend, incidence hits new high

MADRID, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Spain reported a record 93,822 new coronavirus infections over the weekend, while the incidence of the virus as measured over the past 14 days jumped to a new high of 885 cases per 100,000 people on Monday from 829 cases on Friday.

The latest update brought Spain's tally of infections up to 2,593,382, while the death toll increased by 767 to 56,208, health ministry data showed.

Regional authorities introduced tough new measures in an effort to stall the contagion.