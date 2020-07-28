Spain's Aragon region complains against Belgium, Germany no-travel advices

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Aragon regional chief Mayte Perez said the no-travel advisory issued by Belgium and Germany to their citizens are discriminatory and asked Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya to issue a formal complaint.

Perez said the COVID-19 pandemic was under control in most parts of her region and added tourism operators have made huge efforts to gurantee health safety.

Belgium and Germany have advised their citizens not to travel in Aragon and a few other regions in Spain. (Reporting by Inti Landauro)